SAO PAULO Aug 9 Net income at BTG Pactual
, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, more than
doubled in the second quarter as successful bets on principal
investments helped offset a surge in payroll and operational
expenses.
BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier André
Esteves, earned 822 million reais ($407 million) in the quarter,
up 165 percent from 310 million reais a year earlier, according
to a securities filing on Thursday.
The result came in well above the average profit estimate of
586 million reais in a Reuters poll with five analysts. The bank
posted net income of 786 million reais in the first quarter.
($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)
