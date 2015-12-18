RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 18 Brazilian billionaire
financier André Esteves was released from jail late on Friday
and put under house arrest after his preventive detention order
was suspended by Brazil's Supreme Court, the Jornal Nacional
newscast on the Globo TV network reported.
Esteves, the former chairman and chief executive of BTG
Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent
investment bank, was arrested on Nov. 25 on suspicion he sought
to obstruct a sweeping probe of corruption at state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The judge ordered his release from a Rio de Janeiro prison
on the grounds that there was not enough evidence that Esteves
directed the alleged obstruction, but ordered him held at home
under electronic monitoring and prohibited him from speaking
with other suspects in the case. [nL1N1461L7}
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Leslie Adler)