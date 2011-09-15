LONDON, Sept 16 BTG Pactual BTG.UL, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, is looking to hold an initial public offering as early as next year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper said the move is seen as one option to fund an ambitious expansion in Latin America, to couple with the bank strengthening its foothold in Asia.

The bank is currently involved in a planned strategic alliance with a financial institution in China that will involve some mutual purchases of equity, according to Andre Esteves, CEO of BTG Pactual.

"In terms of strategy, we will have space for more use of capital, so we would be open for an IPO in the next one to three years," he is quoted as saying.

Esteves said, however, that it was too early to give any figures for a potential listing.

"Maybe we could list in other places [as part of our] Latin American expansion. But the core market should be Sao Paulo," he added.

His remarks follow the bank's announcement last month of merger talks with Celfin Capital, a Chilean financial group and brokerage with operations in Peru and Colombia. [ID:nN1E77O0WV]

