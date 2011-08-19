SAO PAULO Aug 19 BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], the Brazilian securities firm controlled by financier Andre Esteves, said on Friday that it had filed a request with regulators in Brazil to transform the lender into a publicly listed company.

The request does not imply an "imminent" share offering, the Sao Paulo-based bank said in a statement. Esteves recently told the media that a listing of BTG Pactual shares may not occur before 2012.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)