BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
SAO PAULO Aug 19 BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], the Brazilian securities firm controlled by financier Andre Esteves, said on Friday that it had filed a request with regulators in Brazil to transform the lender into a publicly listed company.
The request does not imply an "imminent" share offering, the Sao Paulo-based bank said in a statement. Esteves recently told the media that a listing of BTG Pactual shares may not occur before 2012.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION