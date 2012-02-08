SAO PAULO Feb 8 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, has signed final documents to merge with Chilean rival Celfin Capital, as it seeks to win more investment-banking and capital market advisory deals across South America.

The Sao Paulo-based bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday that the deal will create the leading investment bank in Latin America. With the deal's conclusion, BTG's assets will total 129 billion reais ($75 billion) in the area of asset management and 49 billion reais in wealth management. ($1 = 1.7207 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)