April 3 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, seeks to price its initial public offering between 28.75 reais and 33.75 reais per unit, according to a prospectus published on Tuesday.

The offering consists of a local share sale in Brazil and another in Amsterdam, the prospectus said. The Brazilian deal includes the sale of at least 90 million units in primary and secondary offerings, the prospectus added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)