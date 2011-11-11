* Securities regulator OKs request presented in August

* Analysts say approval paves way for possible IPO

* BTG Pactual is controlled by financier Andre Esteves

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], Brazil's largest independent securities firm, won regulatory approval to become a publicly listed company, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual had requested permission to become a listed company in August. At the time, the bank said such a plan did not imply any "imminent" offering of stock to Brazilian investors.

BTG Pactual, a powerhouse that Chief Executive Andre Esteves and his partners formed when they bought back Banco Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, has been the subject of speculation over a potential initial public offering. Esteves set himself the goal of making BTG Pactual the largest securities firm from an emerging-market country by the end of the decade.

The bank raised $1.8 billion from the sale of an 18.6 percent stake to a group of investors from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America -- valuing the shop at about $10 billion. The capital injection bolstered BTG Pactual's capital base, helping it gain muscle to grow into merchant and investment banking as well as private equity.

Esteves and partners have long considered an initial public offering to bulk up the bank's capital, but postponed the plans because of volatility in global markets.

Last December, he said an IPO was still possible in the medium term. Local media have reported that no share offering would take place until 2012.

Esteves, 42, a mathematician who started as a computer technician at Banco Pactual before rising through the ranks to become its managing partner, sold the firm to UBS in May 2006 for about $2.5 billion. He and some partners bought back Banco Pactual for about $2.5 billion in 2009.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Editing by Richard Chang)