SAO PAULO, Nov 11 BTG Pactual [BTG.UL],
Brazil's largest independent securities firm, won regulatory
approval to become a publicly listed company, according to a
securities filing on Friday.
Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual had requested permission to
become a listed company in August. At the time, the bank said
such a plan did not imply any "imminent" offering of stock to
Brazilian investors.
BTG Pactual, a powerhouse that Chief Executive Andre
Esteves and his partners formed when they bought back Banco
Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, has been the subject of
speculation over a potential initial public offering. Esteves
set himself the goal of making BTG Pactual the largest
securities firm from an emerging-market country by the end of
the decade.
The bank raised $1.8 billion from the sale of an 18.6
percent stake to a group of investors from Asia, the Middle
East, Europe, North America and Latin America -- valuing the
shop at about $10 billion. The capital injection bolstered BTG
Pactual's capital base, helping it gain muscle to grow into
merchant and investment banking as well as private equity.
Esteves and partners have long considered an initial public
offering to bulk up the bank's capital, but postponed the plans
because of volatility in global markets.
Last December, he said an IPO was still possible in the
medium term. Local media have reported that no share offering
would take place until 2012.
Esteves, 42, a mathematician who started as a computer
technician at Banco Pactual before rising through the ranks to
become its managing partner, sold the firm to UBS in May 2006
for about $2.5 billion. He and some partners bought back Banco
Pactual for about $2.5 billion in 2009.
