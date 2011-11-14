* Independent firm sold $500 mln in notes this year
* Back-dated filings released after approved to list
Nov 14 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest
independent securities firm, notified securities regulators on
Monday of plans to raise $3 billion from the sale of debt in
global markets, according to a securities filing.
The Sao Paulo-based bank [BTG.UL] sold $500 million of
five-year dollar-denominated bonds earlier this year.
The company last week won regulatory approval to become a
publicly listed company in Brazil and released a series of
back-dated filings through the security regulators' website on
Monday. The filing regarding the debt sales was from a June 14
meeting.
The Sao Paulo-based firm, a powerhouse formed by Chief
Executive Andre Esteves and his partners when they bought back
Banco Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, has been the
subject of speculation over a potential share sale.
