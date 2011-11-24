* Agreement entitles BTG to buy stake in investment fund

* Quest sees no future increase in BTG stake

SAO PAULO Nov 24 BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent securities firm, has acquired the rights to buy a 15 percent share of investment fund Quest Investimentos as it seeks to grow in the highly lucrative Brazilian wealth management industry, according to a note to Quest investors.

An agreement signed by the companies entitles BTG to buy the interest in Quest but does not point to any future increases in BTG's stake, said the note signed by Quest Executive Director Walter Maciel, which Reuters accessed through a Quest investor.

Quest currently has 1.5 billion reais ($794 million) under management.

The Sao Paulo-based BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], a powerhouse that Chief Executive Andre Esteves and his partners formed when they bought back Banco Pactual from UBS AG UBSN.VX in 2009, has also been in talks to merge with Chilean rival Celfin Capital. [ID:nN1E77N1B4]

BTG has also been at the center of speculation over a potential share sale and last week the firm notified securities regulators of plans to raise $3 billion from the sale of debt in global markets. The bank sold $500 million of five-year dollar-denominated bonds earlier this year. [ID:nN1E77I1MZ]

