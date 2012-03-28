* Investors concerned over unstable revenue stream -Valor

* Paper: offering to begin April 4, price on April 19 or 23

SAO PAULO, March 28 Some investors believe Brazilian securities firm BTG Pactual is asking too much for its shares in an upcoming initial public offering, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

The investors are worried the company's shares would be priced at the equivalent of between 10 and 11 times estimated earnings, comparable to those of commercial and retail banks Itau Unibanco and Bradesco, which have much less volatile revenue streams than the investment bank, Valor said.

BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, has sought to present itself as a mixture of asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment and investment bank Goldman Sachs , whose shares are priced at the equivalent of 12 times estimated earnings, Valor said.

The offering is officially set to begin on April 4 and should be priced on April 19 or 23, the newspaper said.

BTG Pactual did not comment, citing the quiet period involved in the offering. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)