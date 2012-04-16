MILAN, April 16 Italian market watchdog Consob said on Monday it had fined André Esteves, the billionaire shareholder of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, 350,000 euros for insider trading.

It also barred him from holding senior corporate and board positions in Italy for six months.

The case relates to purchases that Esteves made of shares in Italian meat company Cremonini in November 2007, which Consob said was based on privileged information about a planned joint venture between Cremonini and JBS.

Brazil's BTG Pactual and shareholders is preparing a initial public offering that could raise up to 4.1 billion reais ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Steve Slater)