By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 12 Two of Brazil's most
prominent dealmakers have joined forces to create a $520 million
mining venture, confident that recent drops in iron ore and
metal prices make some assets in the sector ripe for
acquisitions.
Investment bank BTG Pactual, controlled by
billionaire financier André Esteves, has teamed up with Roger
Agnelli, former chief executive of mining company Vale
, to create B&A Mineração. BTG Pactual and Agnelli's
AGN Participações will each own half of São Paulo-based B&A.
The association allows BTG Pactual to move into mining after
venturing over the past three years into projects mostly related
to Brazil's buoyant infrastructure and consumer goods sectors.
B&A offers a chance for Agnelli, who will serve as B&A chairman,
to reprise his role of high-flying deal maker after a stormy
departure from Vale last year, when the Brazilian government
pushed him out.
B&A has two ongoing projects in Brazil and Chile and will
soon be on the lookout for acquisitions across Africa, Agnelli
and other executives said at a news conference on Thursday. The
company expects to be fully operational within the next three to
five years, said Eduardo Ledsham, another former Vale executive
who will be the venture's CEO.
The creation of B&A, an idea that slowly took shape
following informal meetings between Esteves and Agnelli, comes
as falling commodity prices pushed down mining project
valuations globally. Agnelli dismissed the notion that demand
for minerals will weaken as China's economy slows, saying the
cycle that has caused prices to soar in the past decade is far
from over.
"I see a convergence of vision between BTG Pactual and us,"
Agnelli said. "We all are convinced that investing right now, in
a moment of scarce capital and a dearth of robust projects
carried out by experienced teams with a strong track record,
will help us create massive value."
In addition to Agnelli and Ledsham, another six ex-Vale
executives will join B&A.
Brazil's seaborne iron ore exports are expected to rise
about 40 percent to 450 million tonnes in 2015 from 320 million
tonnes last year. Over the past three years, delays, bureaucracy
and a global slowdown have helped slash the 2015 estimate by
about one-fifth.
B&A is one of several new Brazilian companies entering the
mining sector.
Other recent entrants include Ferrous do Brazil, a private
venture between Brazilian and Australian investors, and Bahia
Mineracao, 100 percent-owned by Eurasian Natural Resources Ltd
. MMX Mineração e Metálicos, controlled by Brazil's
richest man, Eike Batista, is also developing new mines as is
MHAG Servicos e Mineração.
DEAL MAKING LEGENDS
The association between Esteves, who turned 44 on Thursday,
and Agnelli, who started his career at the investment-banking
division of Banco Bradesco, unites two of Brazil's
most notable deal makers of the past decade.
Agnelli, 53, clinched Vale's top job after 19 years as an
investment banker with Bradesco. Known for his discipline and
hot temper, he instilled a culture of meritocracy that turned
Vale into Brazil's No. 1 exporter and a Wall Street darling.
The São Paulo-born economist transformed Vale from a money
losing state company into the world's second-largest diversified
miner behind BHP Billiton. Vale is Brazil's largest private
sector company, although the government has a significant stake
through state banks and pension funds.
Vale's revenues rose 13-fold during Agnelli's 10 years as
chief executive. Profit at the company, which under Agnelli
diversified by expanding from iron ore into nickel and
fertilizers, jumped about 11-fold, while production of iron ore
- its flagship product - almost doubled.
Likewise, BTG and Esteves have become symbols of Brazil's
growing economic might, competing head to head with global
investment banks in a country with bustling capital markets and
a promising long-term growth outlook.
Since it was formed it 2009, BTG has been in a deal-making
frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Esteves, the bank's CEO and
majority shareholder, strives to turn the firm into the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.
The Sao Paulo-based bank has for years advised miners in
takeover and capital markets transactions in Brazil and
overseas. B&A will also take advantage of BTG Pactual's creation
of a $1 billion fund to invest in Africa, Agnelli said, adding
that "their and our strategies converged perfectly."
The partnership "showcases BTG Pactual's ability to attract
high quality partners," wrote Citigroup Global Banking & Markets
analyst Daniel Abut in a report. "This agreement shows BTG
Pactual management's willingness to reinvest capital in its
merchant banking business."
STRONG TRACK RECORD
Agnelli's and BTG Pactual's track records will be essential
in attracting investors and help bargain for assets that are
also being sought by Vale and some of its large rivals,
including Australia's BHP Billiton LTD and Rio Tinto
Ltd .
Agnelli said the moment is "right" to invest in Africa.
Ledsham added that B&A's new investments in Brazil could be
delayed as the government mulls changing current rules for
mining investment in indigenous communities and natural
reserves.
Demand for minerals, fertilizers, metals and other minerals
will remain firm for the next 10 years, Agnelli forecast, while
acknowledging there would be "natural market ups and downs out
ahead.
Ledsham said B&A will also look out for business
opportunities in markets such as titanium, where a mismatch
between supply and demand offer significant room for profits.
Both executives highlighted the need to invest in mining in an
environmentally sustainable manner.
"One very thing that this industry has to do is begin
working with the affected communities in order to make them
participants of development," Agnelli said.
Under his tenure, Vale was faced with strikes and lawsuits
by indigenous tribes and communities neighboring some important
company projects.
Units of BTG Pactual, a blend of common and preferred shares
of the company's investment banking and private equity
divisions, fell 0.7 percent to 29.89 reais, commpared with a 0.3
percent decline in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index.
