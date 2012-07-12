SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazilian mining industry veteran Roger Agnelli will serve as chairman of joint mining venture B&A Mineracao, while Eduardo Ledsham will become chief executive, according to a statement released at a press conference on Thursday.

Brazil's largest independent investment bank BTG Pactual has teamed up with Agnelli to set up the venture that will involve investments worth up to $520 million, with a focus on Latin America and Africa. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)