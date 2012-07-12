BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
SAO PAULO, July 12 Brazilian mining industry veteran Roger Agnelli will serve as chairman of joint mining venture B&A Mineracao, while Eduardo Ledsham will become chief executive, according to a statement released at a press conference on Thursday.
Brazil's largest independent investment bank BTG Pactual has teamed up with Agnelli to set up the venture that will involve investments worth up to $520 million, with a focus on Latin America and Africa. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.