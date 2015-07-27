SAO PAULO, July 27 Fitch Ratings is no longer
considering an upgrade to the credit ratings of Brazil's
investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA due to a
"significant deterioration" in the country's operating
environment.
Fitch affirmed on Monday the BBB-minus rating of BTG Pactual
and revised to stable from positive the outlook on that rating,
which means it is not planning to change it in the short- to
medium-term.
The ratings firm had assigned a positive rating outlook on
BTG Pactual after it acquired BSI SA, a private bank
headquartered in Switzerland, in 2014.
"While Fitch expects this transaction to bring sizable and
stable fee revenue to the bank ... the current operating
environment hinders the expected benefits that the integration
of the BSI acquisition could provide," Fitch analyst Eduardo
Ribas said in a report.
Reaping such integration benefits should take longer than
the normal time frame implied by a positive outlook, Fitch said,
adding that Brazil's operating environment is not expected to
improve until late 2016.
A positive outlook usually signals a rating could be
upgraded in 12-18 months.
Fitch noted that BTG Pactual's loan impairment charges
increased significantly last year and during the first quarter
of 2015. Those charges could consume a "significant portion" of
the bank's net income, the agency said.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by David Gregorio)