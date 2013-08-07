SAO PAULO Aug 7 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
, the Brazilian investment bank heavily expanding
into commodities sales and trading, expects the area to begin
contributing to earnings soon, Chief Financial Officer Marcelo
Kalim said on Wednesday.
"We are practically operational at this point. We are very
confident that the steps taken so far in that area will help us
leverage presence in that sector," Kalim said on a conference
call to discuss second-quarter earnings. BTG Pactual, Latin
America's largest independent investment bank, is making a bold
push into the global commodity markets just as other banks bow
out, betting it can avoid the regulatory pressure rattling
rivals.
On Tuesday, Grupo BTG Pactual SA reported earnings that
missed analysts' forecasts for the second quarter as sagging
global bond and equity markets weighed down revenue and a weak
economy in Brazil forced the country's largest independent
investment bank to rein in lending to clients.