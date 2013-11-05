BRIEF-American Midstream Partners reports qtrly loss per unit of $0.14
* American midstream reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SAO PAULO Nov 5 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , Brazil's largest independent investment bank, earned 746 million reais ($327 million) in third-quarter net income, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
The bank, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, had reported profit of 650 million reais in the second quarter.
* American midstream reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Misonix, Inc. enters into exclusive Chinese distribution agreement for BoneScalpel
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017