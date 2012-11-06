* Net income at 793 mln reais beats poll estimates

* Investment-banking fees surprise on the upside

* ROE at 24.9 pct tops that of larger competitors

* BTG's value at risk declines from second quarter

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 A surprise jump in advisory fees and stringent expense controls helped BTG Pactual Group beat third-quarter profit estimates, underscoring the resilience of Brazil's sole listed investment bank despite record low interest rates and a weak economy.

BTG Pactual bucked a trend in the quarter of sagging deal flow for mergers and acquisitions, bond and equity sales in Brazil. Asset and wealth management, sales and trading and corporate lending all showed solid results for the bank, even as capital markets activity in Latin America's largest economy remained sluggish.

São Paulo-based BTG Pactual posted net income of 793 million reais ($391 million), almost triple the 231 million reais earned a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. However, profit fell 3.5 percent in the quarter from 822 million reais in the second quarter.

BTG Pactual, controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier André Esteves, was expected to earn 713.8 million reais in the quarter, according to the average estimate of five analysts.

The quarterly results are its second since BTG Pactual became a listed company in April. Esteves, 44, is steering the bank through turbulent times in Brazil's capital markets by keeping a lid on expenses while using the bank's expertise to win more deal mandates and ramping up bets in risky investments such as U.S. mortgages, global credit and emerging market assets.

Like Brazil's largest financial groups, the impact of growing state intervention, a slowing economy and still-high loan delinquencies weighed on profitability in the quarter. Annualized adjusted return on equity, a measure of profitability for banks, fell to 24.9 percent - the third quarterly decline.

Net revenue rose 2.9 percent to 1.685 billion reais, well above the 1.43 billion reais estimated in the Reuters poll, while after investment-banking fees rose 14.7 percent to 148 million reais. Sales and trading income jumped 22 percent to 407 million reais - the highest in a year - and income from asset management climbed 15 percent.

Compared with the prior quarter, operational expenses fell 15.7 percent to 617 million reais, despite higher compensation costs. The poll predicted a 30 percent drop in compensation reflecting a reduction in advisory work fees.

Declines in goodwill amortization and compensation, as well as the dilution of costs related to the bank's initial public offering in April, also helped pare back expenses in the quarter.

BTG Pactual's loan book jumped 16 percent to 28.7 billion reais from the second quarter, representing an annual expansion in lending of 55 percent, the filing added. Assets rose 18 percent to 136.9 billion reais at the end of September.

Value-at-risk, or a measure of the maximum loss that BTG Pactual traders could bear in one day, fell to 88 million reais from 92 million reais in the second quarter.

Management is scheduled to discuss third-quarter earnings with investors at a conference call on Wednesday.