Microsoft Outlook service hit by outage
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.
SAO PAULO May 8 First-quarter results at BTG Pactual Group, Brazil's largest independent investment bank, showed that revenue dependence on trading and principal investments is easing, Chief Executive Officer André Esteves said on Wednesday.
The business model of BTG Pactual is gradually turning more predictable and fee-based, allaying concerns among investors about the sustainability and stability of the bank's earnings, Esteves told investors on a conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.
Profit at the São Paulo-based firm reached 612 million reais ($304 million) in the first quarter, compared with 854 million reais in the prior three months, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. The result missed the 700.8 million reais profit estimate in a Thomson Reuters survey of four analysts.
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.
March 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled against native tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline from moving forward on the basis that it would prevent them from practicing religious ceremonies, as legal options for opponents of the project narrow.
March 7 Blue Origin, a rocket company owned by Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, has signed France's Eutelsat Communications SA as its first customer for satellite launch services, he said on Tuesday.