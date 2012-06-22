BRIEF-Saputo announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
SAO PAULO, June 22 BTG Pactual, Brazil's only listed investment bank, said a strategic partnership with Russian peer VTB Capital will "help it explore" business opportunities in wealth management, investment banking and trading in Latin American and Russia.
BTG Pactual announced the partnership in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Announces becoming entitled to acquire all remaining shares of Warrnambool
* Says Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan chief executive officer
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.