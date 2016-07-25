LONDON, July 25 BT is willing to give
more autonomy to its Openreach network division, creating an
independent board with a greater say over investment, its
chairman said on Monday ahead of a decision on whether it should
be broken up.
Rival telecom providers who rely on BT's network have
accused the group of not investing enough and providing a poor
quality of service and regulator Ofcom has threatened to break
up Britain's biggest telecoms provider if it does not improve
broadband access in the country.
Ofcom is due to give its findings about how Openreach should
be run on Tuesday and its chairman spoke publicly on Monday to
set out its future plans.
"We need to improve the transparency, we're absolutely
willing to form an Openreach board that would have an
independent chairman, a majority of independent directors," he
told BBC Radio.
"We're willing to give more authority to Openreach in
determination of its capital investment programme."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William James)