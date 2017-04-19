BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Financial services firm BTIG LLC appointed four new executives to its fixed income credit group.
Anthony Guido, Steven Jones, Jay Sommer and Jeffrey Walsh will join the group as managing directors based in New York.
Jones, who will also hold the position of high-yield credit strategist at BTIG, joins the firm from U.S. Bancorp.
Guido was previously managing director of high-yield sales at Guggenheim Partners, while Sommer was managing director of fixed income credit at Jefferies.
Walsh previously worked with Canaccord Genuity, where he was managing director of high-yield sales.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities