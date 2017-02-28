Feb 28 Financial services firm BTIG LLC
appointed three new executives to its fixed income credit group.
John Agnew joins BTIG as managing director of fixed-income
credit trading. He was previously senior managing director of
high-yield securities at Guggenheim Partners.
Drew Hall, who was managing director of high-yield
securities at Guggenheim, joins BTIG as managing director of
fixed-income credit sales.
Evan Jones joins BTIG as managing director of fixed income
credit strategy, focused on high-yield and convertibles.
Jones previously worked at Jefferies, where he was a senior
vice president and credit analyst.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)