BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said Mark Secrest has joined the firm as a managing director within its healthcare investment banking group.
Secrest will focus on medical devices, life sciences tools and diagnostics industries.
Secrest was previously a managing director and head of medical devices M&A at Stifel Financial Corp's healthcare investment banking group. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.