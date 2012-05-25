BRIEF-CLAIRVEST REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.03
* CLAIRVEST GROUP INC - DECEMBER 31, 2016 BOOK VALUE WAS $532.9 MILLION OR $35.08 PER SHARE VERSUS $502.2 MILLION OR $33.05 PER SHARE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
TOKYO May 25 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said on Friday it has lifted a freeze on Iranian assets in its accounts outside the United States.
BTMU, a core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan's biggest banking group, had frozen the assets after being ordered to do so by the New York District Court earlier this month.
It said it has resumed all transactions with Iran.
The bank did not disclose the size of the Iranian assets held by the bank inside and outside the United States, but an industry source said they are mostly outside the U.S.
BTMU said the lifting of the freeze came after a U.S. federal court's decision nullifying an order to freeze assets outside the United States. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Michael Watson)
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.