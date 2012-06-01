TOKYO, June 2 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
has set up a $2 billion pool of U.S. Treasuries to
boost dollar liquidity as Japan's largest lender expands
overseas amid sluggish loan demand at home, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
Japanese banks, which have more than ample yen liquidity on
the back of massive deposits at home, are looking to boost
dollar-based liquidity to support growing overseas assets.
BTMU has set up a Cayman-based vehicle to buy $2 billion of
U.S. Treasuries, said the sources, who declined to be named
because the matter was not made public yet. The bank is planning
to raise the liquidity reserve vehicle to $5 billion, they said.
In addition to trading, BTMU already owns U.S. Treasuries
for dollar liquidity reserve purposes, but the new vehicle is
intended to allow the bank to avoid booking currency-related
losses on Treasuries on its earnings, the sources said.
In time of acute economic stress like during that following
the collapse of the Lehman Brothers, banks can find it hard to
secure cash as lenders' confidence deteriorates.
The sources said BTMU was not experiencing any dollar
liquidity problem and did not anticipate any in the near future.
Instead, the bank sees the contingency back-up as part of its
overseas expansion drive.
With little exposure to Europe's troubled economies, BTMU
and rival Japanese lenders are enjoying a sharp growth in
overseas loan balances by taking advantage of the retreat by
European players in Asia and other markets.
In the six months ended in March, MUFG's overseas corporate
lending grew more than 20 percent.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse)