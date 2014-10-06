LONDON Oct 6 The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) said on Monday it had promoted Masato Miyachi to chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to boost its presence in the region.

Masato joined the Bank of Tokyo, BTMU's predecessor, in 1984 and has held a number of roles within the firm. He was appointed deputy CEO for EMEA in 2013.

He will be based in London and report to Takashi Morimura, deputy president of BTMU and chief executive of the global business unit. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan Thomas)