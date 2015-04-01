April 1 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd
appointed Ken Stratton as general manager and regional head of
transaction banking sales, Asian transaction banking office.
In the newly created role, Stratton will be responsible for
co-leading the bank's transaction banking business across 12
markets within the Asia and Oceania region from April 6.
He will be based in Singapore and report to Noritoshi
Murakami, general manager of Asian transaction banking office,
the bank said on Wednesday.
Stratton, who has 30 years of experience in financial
services, previously managed his own consulting company that
provided transaction banking and relationship management
training across Asia.
He has also worked at DBS Bank Ltd, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Standard Chartered Bank Plc and
Citibank.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)