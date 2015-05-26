BRIEF-Beijing Etrol Technologies to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Says it plans to boost U.S. unit's capital by $5 million to $5.2 million
May 26 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd-Jakarta (BTMU), the banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , promoted Pancaran Affendi to develop the bank's global corporate banking business in Indonesia.
Affendi will take up the role of deputy general manager and executive vice president of global corporate, effective April 1.
He has been the bank's head of corporate banking and financial institutions department since he joined in December 2008.
Prior to joining BTMU, he has held senior positions in various institutions including Royal Bank of Scotland Group , ABN AMRO Bank and DBS Bank. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.