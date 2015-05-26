May 26 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd-Jakarta (BTMU), the banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , promoted Pancaran Affendi to develop the bank's global corporate banking business in Indonesia.

Affendi will take up the role of deputy general manager and executive vice president of global corporate, effective April 1.

He has been the bank's head of corporate banking and financial institutions department since he joined in December 2008.

Prior to joining BTMU, he has held senior positions in various institutions including Royal Bank of Scotland Group , ABN AMRO Bank and DBS Bank. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)