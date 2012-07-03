JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) picked Credit Suisse as the international sales agent for its planned $200 million rights issue this year, Saut Pardede, BTN's finance and treasury director, said on Tuesday.

The bank plans to sell a 12 to 14 percent stake in new shares via a rights issue this year and has already received approval from the government, Pardede said.

"The decision was made last night that Credit Suisse will be the international selling agent," Pardede said.

Credit Suisse will coordinate the global offering, helping state-owned securities houses who will handle local investors.

Many international investment banking houses had vied to lead the offering.

The government owns a 71.6 percent stake in BTN and it will not execute its rights to subscribe to the new offering.

The opportunity to buy a stake in the Indonesian lender is likely to draw investor interest for exposure to buoyant consumer demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is still expected to grow at over 6 percent this year despite the global slowdown. Loan growth is running at around 25 percent. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Kim Coghill)