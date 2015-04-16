(Adds Treasury's figures on demand, details)

MILAN, April 16 Italy saw solid demand for a new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond on Thursday, selling 9.4 billion euros ($10 bln) in total after only partly meeting requests from institutional investors, the Treasury said.

Retail investors bought 5.4 billion euros of the eight-year bond in the first part of the offering, while the Treasury decided to sell 4 billion euros of the new issue to institutions, who had filed total requests worth around 5.4 billion euros.

The bond drew stronger demand than at a similar sale in October before the European Central Bank launched its bond-buying programme.

The latest BTP Italia bond pays a minimum real coupon of 0.5 percent plus inflation, compared with the 1.25 percent on the previous issue in October.

Despite the higher minimum coupon, the previous BTP Italia, which had a shorter six-year maturity, raised a total of 7.5 billion euros.

Analysts say record-low interest rates on the market may have fuelled appetite for the latest issue among Italian savers, after the ECB started buying sovereign bonds in March in an effort to lift inflation in the euro zone.

Including this new issue, Rome has sold nearly 104 billion euros in total of this type of bond since it was introduced in 2012.

Rome launched this security at the height of the euro zone crisis to tap large private wealth as foreign investors shunned its debt. Tied to Italian inflation and tailored to small savers, BTP Italia bonds have also proved popular with institutional investors.

