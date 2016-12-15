BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand's BTS Group Holdings
Pcl said on Thursday estimated investment in two mass
transit projects would cost almost 100 billion baht ($2.80
billion), of which the government would invest 43 billion baht.
BTS Group, along with partners Sino-Thai Engineering and
Construction Pcl and Ratchaburi Electricity Generating
Holding Pcl, recently won the rights to build and
operate the Pink and Yellow mass transit lines in Bangkok.
Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS, said the group would
seek a loan from financial institutions to finance the projects
and that there was no need for BTS to raise capital via equity
issues.
BTS, the operator of Bangkok's BTS elevated skytrain,
expected the number of total daily passengers to rise to 1.7-2.0
million over the next four years when the new lines begin
operations.
($1 = 35.7000 baht)
