BANGKOK Oct 16 Thai BTS Group Holdings Pcl , Bangkok's Skytrain operator, said on Thursday it expected revenue from the mass transit business to rise 12-15 percent for the financial year ending March 2015.

The growth was mainly due to a rise in the number of passengers and the extension line of the elevated train system, BTS Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas said in a statement.

On Wednesday, BTS announced plans for a strategic alliance with property developer Sansiri PCL to jointly develop residential projects along mass transit stations.

Keeree said the two companies aim to develop projects worth a combined 25 billion baht ($771 million) over the next three to five years. ($1 = 32.4200 Thai baht)