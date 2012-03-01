BANGKOK, March 1 BTS Group Holdings Pcl :

* Expects net profit for financial year ending March 2012 to be higheer than a year earlier, Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas told reporters

* Expects revenue to rise 15 percent for its financial year ending March 2013 due to rise in passenger numbers to more than 600,000 per day from 570,000 a year earlier

* Aims to add trains to serve rising demand

* It reported a net profit of 1.75 billion baht ($58 million)for the first nine months to December 2011, up from 337 million a year earlier ($1 = 30.2650 Thai baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)