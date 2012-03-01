BRIEF-Barclays Africa comments on hiked dividends withholding tax
* Dividend will now be subject to local dividends withholding tax at a rate of 20 pct, up from 15 pct
BANGKOK, March 1 BTS Group Holdings Pcl :
* Expects net profit for financial year ending March 2012 to be higheer than a year earlier, Chairman Keeree Kanjanapas told reporters
* Expects revenue to rise 15 percent for its financial year ending March 2013 due to rise in passenger numbers to more than 600,000 per day from 570,000 a year earlier
* Aims to add trains to serve rising demand
* It reported a net profit of 1.75 billion baht ($58 million)for the first nine months to December 2011, up from 337 million a year earlier ($1 = 30.2650 Thai baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Dividend will now be subject to local dividends withholding tax at a rate of 20 pct, up from 15 pct
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* Increased dividends withholding tax of 20 pct applies in respect of any dividend paid on or after Feb. 22, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)