HONG KONG Oct 18 Chinese medicine firm Buchang Pharmaceuticals aims to raise up to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) from an initial public offering in Shanghai next year, Thomson Reuters service IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Citic Securities and Credit Suisse Founder Securities are arranging the transaction. Hongyuan Securities also participated in an earlier stage but has since withdrawn as a bookrunner.

Buchang Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on researching, producing and distributing Chinese traditional medicines, has a distribution network that covers 15,000 hospitals and 130,000 drug stores in China. (Editing by Dan Lalor) (farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 28431631 , +852 9631 8262; Reuters Messaging: farah.master.thomsonreuters@thomsonreuters.net)