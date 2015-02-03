Feb 3 Bucher Industries AG :
* In 2014 business year, recorded a 4 percent increase in
sales to 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion)
* FY order intake amounted to 2.7 billion Swiss francs, 1
percent above the previous year's level
* For 2014, the group anticipates a profit for the year just
short of the record mark set in 2013
* Without taking account of impact of currency influences
since middle of January of current year, anticipates a slight
drop in sales for 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1K622ou
