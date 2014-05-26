BRIEF-Foresight Solar Fund says intend to raise in excess of 50 mln pounds
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million
May 26 Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell an investment unit for no lower than 100 million yuan ($16.03 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/feb69v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2365 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million
SEOUL, March 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 14 *401.4 -402.1 -52.1 ^March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.