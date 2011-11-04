NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners said on Friday
it completed the first phase of its expansion of its 14.5
million barrel BORCO storage facility on Grand Bahamas Island
earlier this week.
The planned expansion of the facility includes the
completed inland dock, which can handle vessels from small
barges up to Panamax size tankers.
BORCO has begun construction on the planned expansion of
the offshore jetty to accommodate VLCC tankers, the company
said.
Buckeye Partners LP owns and operates one of the nation's
largest independent liquid petroleum products pipeline
systems.
Buckeye also owns more than 100 liquid petroleum products
terminals as well as both natural gas and petroleum liquids
storage terminals.
