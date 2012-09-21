NEW YORK, Sept 21 Buckeye Partners LP said on Friday it is preparing a response to a complaint filed against it by airline carriers on Thursday, challenging the price it charges to transport jet fuel to three airports in and near New York City.

Delta Air Lines Inc, JetBlue Airways Corp, United Continental and US Airways filed the complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission alleging a Buckeye subsidiary -- Buckeye Pipe Line Co -- charges "unjust and unreasonable" rates to transport jet fuel from the Linden, New Jersey terminal to the Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy and La Guardia airports, Buckeye said.

According to the regulatory agency's rules, Buckeye has 20 days to respond to the complaint.

This is the third such complaint in the last two decades. Delta airlines had filed two complaints against the rates since 2011, one of which was resolved in March without the regulator's action, Buckeye said.

Delta's Monroe Energy unit bought the 185,000 barrels-per-day Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery from Phillips 66 to reign in jet fuel costs. The company is preparing to restart the plant and will spend about $100 million to increase jet fuel production there.