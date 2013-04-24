April 24 Privately held Georgia-Pacific LLC
struck a deal to buy specialty fiber maker Buckeye Technologies
Inc for nearly $1.5 billion in cash, paying a 25 percent
premium for the company, which makes fibers from wood and cotton
that are used in products including diapers, automotive filters
and toilet paper.
Georgia-Pacific, which is owned by Koch Industries, said on
Wednesday it will pay Buckeye's shareholders $37.50 per share.
Buckeye shares closed at $29.93 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Georgia-Pacific makes building products, tissue, packaging,
paper, cellulose and related chemicals.
Barclays provided financial advice to Buckeye, and law firm
Dechert was its legal advisor. UBS and Blackstone were
Georgia-Pacific's financial advisors.
Buckeyes shares were up 25.3 percent to $37.51 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.