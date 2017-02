NEW YORK Nov 4 Buckeye Partners (BPL.N) said it saw significant opportunities in the long term if the three Northeastern refineries on the sales block are shut down. It said it is seeking alternative supply sources.

"We believe this will create long-term opportunities for Buckeye, and we are working diligently to develop alternate supply sources to make sure customers needs are met," the company said during a third-quarter conference call on Friday.