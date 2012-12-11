MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
NEW YORK Dec 11 Pipeline operator Buckeye Partners LP shut down a gasoline service line in Hillsborough, New Jersey, Monday due to a small leak, a person familiar with the company's operations said.
The line had leaked 25 gallons of gasoline, the person said. Buckeye shut down and isolated the line Monday, the person added.
It was not immediately clear when the full line would be reopened.
Buckeye did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.