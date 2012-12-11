NEW YORK Dec 11 Pipeline operator Buckeye Partners LP shut down a gasoline service line in Hillsborough, New Jersey, Monday due to a small leak, a person familiar with the company's operations said.

The line had leaked 25 gallons of gasoline, the person said. Buckeye shut down and isolated the line Monday, the person added.

It was not immediately clear when the full line would be reopened.

Buckeye did not immediately respond to requests for comment.