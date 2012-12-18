By Cezary Podkul
NEW YORK Dec 18 Buckeye Partners
resumed operations on a 140,000-barrel- per-day East Coast oil
product pipeline on Tuesday morning after a leak discovered last
week forced it to shut down, a company spokesman said.
The section had been closed since last Monday because of the
leak, but the company put in place a temporary fix that allowed
the restart of the line, which sends gasoline and other fuel
from Linden, New Jersey to Macungie, Pennsylvania.
The pipeline is operating at its normal service level, the
spokesman said, adding the cause of the leak was still under
investigation.
A permanent fix for the steel pipeline will result in
another temporary shut-down, the spokesman said. Plans for the
timing of the repair have not been made, the spokesman said.
Differentials for refined products in the New York Harbor,
where prices are largely set off products off of the neighboring
Colonial Pipeline, were little changed on the news.
About 55 barrels (2,310 gallons) of gasoline were discharged
because of the leak, which was discovered last Monday. The spill
management team had recovered 268 gallons as of Dec. 14, Buckeye
said in a statement Saturday.