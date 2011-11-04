* Buckeye looks to add NE pipeline capacity

* Buckeye says Bakken flowing through Detroit pipeline

* Buckeye says Phase 1 of BORCO expansion done

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Buckeye Partners LP, owner of one of the nation's largest refined products pipelines, is looking to hot plays like the Bakken crude shale oil and oil storage plays to counter waning demand for oil product transport from closing refineries; but it has not abandoned its core business.

Traditionally, Buckeye makes about 90 percent of its operating income from fee-based pipeline systems such as those carrying gasoline and diesel products from refineries in the Northeastern United States and the Midwest markets to places like upstate New York and Western Pennsylvania.

The weak economy has led to decreased demand for some oil products and refinery closures will cut back on the amount of products carried from refineries, particularly in the Northeast where three Philadelphia refineries are to be sold or shut by the middle of 2012.

Less local refinery output means more imports into the key New York Harbor market and greater output from other refineries.

Buckeye has planned for the change of movement for those volumes.

"We have extremely good connectivity in the New York Harbor to be able to be able to process and transport more waterborne imports," a company spokesman said during a third-quarter conference call with analysts on Friday.

The Northeastern region takes the virtually all imports of gasoline and diesel imports to bolster shipments from Gulf Coast refineries up the Colonial Pipeline and output from diminishing refineries.

"We are currently working on one expansion to increase our flow rates from the New York Harbor into Pennsylvania markets," the spokesman added.

Another expansion is being evaluated for 2013 to improve flows into the Western Pennsylvania markets, Buckeye said.

"The big open question is, how much goes to New York Harbor and how much goes directly into Philadelphia harbors. I think it is still open to see how the final product movements shake out," the spokesman said. BAKKEN HOT IN NORTH DAKOTA

Buckeye was well-placed to take advantage of the exponential growth of the Bakken shale oil to move liquids out of the production region of North Dakota.

The company had an ethanol unit offloading facility in Wood Haven, Michigan, built for a client who did not use it.

"We had a facility available already constructed and because the Bakken crudes are such good quality, light without a lot of impurities in them, we opened up the facility to Bakken," a spokesman said, adding that crude oil was already flowing through the line.

Buckeye signed a two-year contract to supply a refinery with Bakken crude and to carry the refined products away. BORCO EXPANSION ON TRACK

Expansion of Buckeye's expansion of the 21.6 million barrel BORCO Terminal in the Grand Bahamas is on track for completion and slightly below cost estimates, a company spokesman said.

Buckeye paid $1.7 billion in cash earlier this year for the terminal, which is expeditiously located to take advantage of imports arriving from the new, massive refineries in the Middle East and Asia.

About 1.1 million barrels of capacity will come online early in the third quarter of 2012, but the there will be some capacity coming online in 2013 for a cost of about $3.5 million.

Buckeye Partners said it had completed the first phase of its expansion of its 14.5 million barrel BORCO storage facility on Grand Bahamas Island earlier this week.

The planned expansion of the facility includes the completed inland dock, which can handle vessels from small barges up to Panamax size tankers.

BORCO has begun construction on the planned expansion of the offshore jetty to accommodate VLCC tankers, the company said.

About 80 percent BORCO's revenue is fixed and about 20 percent is variable.