* Buckeye looks to add NE pipeline capacity
* Buckeye says Bakken flowing through Detroit pipeline
* Buckeye says Phase 1 of BORCO expansion done
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 4 Buckeye Partners LP, owner of
one of the nation's largest refined products pipelines, is
looking to hot plays like the Bakken crude shale oil and oil
storage plays to counter waning demand for oil product
transport from closing refineries; but it has not abandoned its
core business.
Traditionally, Buckeye makes about 90 percent of its
operating income from fee-based pipeline systems such as those
carrying gasoline and diesel products from refineries in the
Northeastern United States and the Midwest markets to places
like upstate New York and Western Pennsylvania.
The weak economy has led to decreased demand for some oil
products and refinery closures will cut back on the amount of
products carried from refineries, particularly in the Northeast
where three Philadelphia refineries are to be sold or shut by
the middle of 2012.
Less local refinery output means more imports into the key
New York Harbor market and greater output from other
refineries.
Buckeye has planned for the change of movement for those
volumes.
"We have extremely good connectivity in the New York Harbor
to be able to be able to process and transport more waterborne
imports," a company spokesman said during a third-quarter
conference call with analysts on Friday.
The Northeastern region takes the virtually all imports of
gasoline and diesel imports to bolster shipments from Gulf
Coast refineries up the Colonial Pipeline and output from
diminishing refineries.
"We are currently working on one expansion to increase our
flow rates from the New York Harbor into Pennsylvania markets,"
the spokesman added.
Another expansion is being evaluated for 2013 to improve
flows into the Western Pennsylvania markets, Buckeye said.
"The big open question is, how much goes to New York Harbor
and how much goes directly into Philadelphia harbors. I think
it is still open to see how the final product movements shake
out," the spokesman said.
BAKKEN HOT IN NORTH DAKOTA
Buckeye was well-placed to take advantage of the
exponential growth of the Bakken shale oil to move liquids out
of the production region of North Dakota.
The company had an ethanol unit offloading facility in Wood
Haven, Michigan, built for a client who did not use it.
"We had a facility available already constructed and because
the Bakken crudes are such good quality, light without a lot of
impurities in them, we opened up the facility to Bakken," a
spokesman said, adding that crude oil was already flowing
through the line.
Buckeye signed a two-year contract to supply a refinery
with Bakken crude and to carry the refined products away.
BORCO EXPANSION ON TRACK
Expansion of Buckeye's expansion of the 21.6 million barrel
BORCO Terminal in the Grand Bahamas is on track for completion
and slightly below cost estimates, a company spokesman said.
Buckeye paid $1.7 billion in cash earlier this year for the
terminal, which is expeditiously located to take advantage of
imports arriving from the new, massive refineries in the Middle
East and Asia.
About 1.1 million barrels of capacity will come online
early in the third quarter of 2012, but the there will be some
capacity coming online in 2013 for a cost of about $3.5
million.
Buckeye Partners said it had completed the first phase of
its expansion of its 14.5 million barrel BORCO storage facility
on Grand Bahamas Island earlier this week.
The planned expansion of the facility includes the completed
inland dock, which can handle vessels from small barges up to
Panamax size tankers.
BORCO has begun construction on the planned expansion of the
offshore jetty to accommodate VLCC tankers, the company said.
About 80 percent BORCO's revenue is fixed and about 20
percent is variable.