* Says to resume operations on Friday

* Expects unit to be fully functional by Monday (Follows Alerts)

Aug 26 Pipeline operator Buckeye Partners LP plans to resume operations at its 21.6 million-barrel BORCO marine terminal in Bahamas on Friday, after suspending operations on Wednesday for safety reasons related to Hurricane Irene.

From nuclear plants to pipelines and refineries, energy firms on the U.S. East Coast braced on Thursday for a potentially devastating Hurricane Irene.

The Houston-based company expects the storage facility to be fully functional by Monday and expects to resume work on the expansion project at BORCO as well.

Buckeye's shares were trading down almost a percent at $61.16 late on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)