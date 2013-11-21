Nov 21 Buckle Inc : * The Buckle Inc, reports third quarter net income * Q3 earnings per share $0.85 * Q3 same store sales fell 0.5 percent * Q3 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 sales $286.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.9 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage