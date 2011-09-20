* To pay $2.25/shr special cash dividend
* To pay $0.20/shr regular dividend
* Both dividends payable on Oct. 27
(Follows alerts)
Sept 20 Footwear retailer Buckle Inc
said it will pay out a much-anticipated $2.25 per share special
cash dividend to shareholders of record as of Oct. 14.
The company, whose merchandise include third-party brands
like Guess, Diesel and Ed Hardy, also authorized a 20 cent a
share regular quarterly dividend.
The Kearney, Nebraska-based company, which usually pays out
special dividends in September, delayed its 2010 special
dividend of $2.50 a share to November.
Both the special cash dividend and the quarterly dividend
for this year are payable on Oct. 27, the company said in a
statement.
Shares of the company, which have fallen more than 4 percent
this year, closed at $39.38 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)