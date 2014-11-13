BUDAPEST Nov 13 Hungary's government plans to
buy GE Capital's local unit Budapest Bank, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources said the sale was imminent.
A press official for Budapest Bank could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The Economy Ministry was not available for immediate
comment.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is in a drive to
boost state influence in key sectors of the economy, such as
energy and banking. In July, it acquired German BayernLB's
loss-making Hungarian unit MKB Bank.
