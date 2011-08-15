* Raises $54 million in Series D round

NEW YORK, Aug 15 Buddy Media, which provides software that helps advertisers manage social media platforms such as Facebook, raised $54 million in a new round of funding, valuing the company at about $500 million, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The Series D round involved current investors led by GGV Capital as well Institutional Venture Partners and Bay Partners. Insight Venture Partners, which also participated, is a new investor in the company.

Buddy Media is a closely watched company because it helps some of the world's largest brands including Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Walt Disney's (DIS.N) ESPN advertise on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

The fresh money will be used to expand the business with more staffing, products and potential acquisitions.

The New York-based company has raised close to $90 million.

GGV Capital partner Jeff Richards has joined Buddy Media's board, the company said, while former Facebook advertising executive Kevin Colleran joined the company's board of advisers. Medialink Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Kassan serves as special adviser to Buddy Media CEO Michael Lazerow. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba. Editing by Robert MacMillan)