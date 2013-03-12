NEW YORK, March 12 Suffolk County, New York,
could have a budget shortfall of as much as $250 million by the
end of next year, County Executive Steve Bellone's budget staff
told county lawmakers on Tuesday, according to news website
Newsday.
Storm Sandy, which hit the Long Island county late last
year, means the county could sustain a $35 million loss to its
property tax revenue because of destroyed real estate adding to
the county's shortfall. The news came at a presentation during a
regular budget and finance committee meeting, the website
reported.
Suffolk County, the Eastern half of Long Island that
includes posh Hamptons beaches, declared a county fiscal
emergency in March last year after an independent task force
predicted a 3-year deficit of $530 million.
County officials were not available for comment.