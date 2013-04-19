BRIEF-Hooper Holmes and Provant to merge
* Hooper Holmes Inc - Hooper Holmes will issue approximately 10.5 million shares of common stock to Provant's owners
WASHINGTON, April 19 The top U.S. airline industry group on Friday said it filed legal action to prevent the Federal Aviation Administration from furloughing air traffic controllers, a move that could cause delays of over three hours at major airports.
Airlines for America (A4A) said it is also seeking legislation that would spare air traffic controllers from furloughs by declaring them "essential" federal personnel.
* Hooper Holmes Inc - Hooper Holmes will issue approximately 10.5 million shares of common stock to Provant's owners
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
* Amec foster wheeler wins ENI contract in excess of 50 million euros for 'green' refinery conversion